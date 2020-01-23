What is Article 15 of the Indian Constitution? Important Features and Provisions



The Article 15 is mentioned as the Fundamental Right in India. Currently it is a buzz in Indian cinema world because a movie released on this article.

Recently a movie is released based on the “Article 15” of the Indian constitution namely “Article 15”. This movie is based on the “Dalit atrocities” and discrimination against the person of this particular caste. The movie is directed and produced by the Anubhav Sinha and its date of release was 28th June 2019.

In the light of this movie we are publishing this story which explains that what are the key provisions in the "article 15" of the Indian constitution.

Let’s read in detail about this Article 15;

Fundamental Rights are guaranteed to all persons by the constitution of India without any discrimination of caste, religion, sex etc. These rights entitle an individual to live the life with dignity. Fundamental Rights are meant for promoting the idea of democracy.

Originally the constitution provided 7 Fundamental Rights but as of now there are just 6 Fundamental Rights in force. They are;

1. Rights to equality (Article 14-18)

2. Rights to freedom (Article 19-22)

3. Right against exploitation (Article 23-24)

4. Right to freedom of religion (Article 25-28)

5. Cultural and educational rights (Article 29-30)

6. Rights to constitutional remedies (Article 32)

Features and Provisions of article 15 are;

The Article 15 states that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of race, religion, caste, sex and place of birth.

The world "discrimination" refers to make an adverse distinctions with regard to or to distinguish un-favourable from other while the term 'only' means that discrimination can be done on the basis of other grounds.

Te second provision of the article 15 says that no citizen shall be subjected to any disability, liability,, restriction or condition on grounds of any religion, caste, race, sex, place of birth with regard to;

i. Access to shops, public restaurants, hotels and place of public entertainments.

ii. The use of wells, tanks, bathing Ghats, roads and places of public resorts maintained wholly or partly by state fund or dedicated to use of general public.

Worth to mention that this provision prohibits the discrimination by both state and private individuals while the former provision prohibits discrimination only by the state.

There are three exceptions to this general rule of non discrimination;

a. The state is permitted to make any special provisions to women and children.

Example: Reservation of seats for women in the local bodies and provision of free education to children.

b. The state is free to make special arrangements for socially and economically backward peoples or for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes.

Example: reservation of seats or fee concession in the public educational institutes.

c. State can make special provisions for the betterment of the socially and economically backward sections of the society or for the SCs and STs.

Example: Provisions regarding admission in the educational institutions in the private institutes, whether aided or unaided by the state.

So this was explanation of the article 15 of the Indian constitution. We hope that article 15 will entitle a dignified life to the citizens of all economically and socially backward classes and STc, SCs community of the country.

