Explained: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission launched by PM Modi- Benefits to India's Healthcare sector

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi today. This is inclusion of health identity cards for every citizen which would be working as an account of his/her personal health records as well. The accounts would be linked through the persons mobile number. Take a look at the details of the mission along with benefits to Indian healthcare sector here.

Speaking at the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. https://t.co/OjfHVbQdT7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2021

The PM said that India has 130 crore Aadhar users, 118 crore mobile subscribers and 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts with an interconnected infrastructure like no other country. He expressed his wish to capitalise on this idea and link people's healthcare.

It was announced a day back that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched to benefit the healthcare sector of India. PM himself said that this mission would improve the access to the healthcare and open doors for new innovation in this sector for Indians. His tweet for the same is listed below.

Tomorrow, 27th September is an important day for India’s healthcare sector. At 11 AM, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched. This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector. https://t.co/MkumY17Ko1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021