Explained: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission launched by PM Modi- Benefits to India's Healthcare sector
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi today. This is inclusion of health identity cards for every citizen which would be working as an account of his/her personal health records as well. The accounts would be linked through the persons mobile number. Take a look at the details of the mission along with benefits to Indian healthcare sector here.
Take a look at the tweet below to follow what PM Modi has to say about Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission here
Speaking at the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. https://t.co/OjfHVbQdT7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2021
The PM said that India has 130 crore Aadhar users, 118 crore mobile subscribers and 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts with an interconnected infrastructure like no other country. He expressed his wish to capitalise on this idea and link people's healthcare.
It was announced a day back that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched to benefit the healthcare sector of India. PM himself said that this mission would improve the access to the healthcare and open doors for new innovation in this sector for Indians. His tweet for the same is listed below.
Tomorrow, 27th September is an important day for India’s healthcare sector. At 11 AM, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched. This Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector. https://t.co/MkumY17Ko1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021
What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission?
It is a mission that would be creating a seamless online platform for providing a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services in the health sector. The mission would maintain the privacy of the citizens and would only exchange the data after their consent.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: What are the key components?
The key components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission are:
Health identity card for all citizens which would be linked through the persons mobile number
Healthcare Professionals Registry and Healthcare Facilities Registries acting as a repository of all healthcare providers.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Benefits to healthcare sector in India
As per the statement released by the Government of India, "This Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionising payments. Citizens will only be a click-away from accessing healthcare facilities."
Ayushman Mission would actually act as a framework for technology and product testing which would aid many organizations, public or private, to try and be a part of the National Digital Health Ecosystem. They can either become Health Information Provider or a user or link with the initiation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be playing a huge role in clearing the issues faced in medical treatment of poor and middle class. It can be done by connecting people via technology that is connecting the healthcare workers, hospitals to patients etc.
The pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was earlier announced by the Prime Minister on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day last year. Currently, This digital mission is being implemented in the pilot phase in six Union Territories.