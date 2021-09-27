Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Explained: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission launched by PM Modi- Benefits to India's Healthcare sector

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has been launched by Prime Minister Modi on September 27, 2021 at 11 am. This mission would be highly beneficial for the health sector of India. Take a look at the details and the boost to Indian citizens safety and health status that would be provided through this mission.
Created On: Sep 27, 2021 11:24 IST
Modified On: Sep 27, 2021 12:20 IST
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi today. This is inclusion of health identity cards for every citizen which would be working as an account of his/her personal health records as well. The accounts would be linked through the persons mobile number.  Take a look at the details of the mission along with benefits to Indian healthcare sector here. 

Take a look at the tweet below to follow what PM Modi has to say about Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission here

It was announced a day back that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission would be launched to benefit the healthcare sector of India. PM himself said that this mission would improve the access to the healthcare  and open doors for new innovation in this sector for Indians. His tweet for the same is listed below. 

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

    UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
    Next

    Post Comment

    3 + 6 =
    Post

    Comments