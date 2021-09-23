Explained: Difference between AUKUS and Quad- PM Modi in US

Prime Minister Modi has arrived in Washington DC for his visit to the United States of America. He was invited by US President Joe Biden. This is PMs first visit to any country beyond the neighbourhood since Covid-19 pandemic. He would also attend the QUAD summit along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. However this is different from the AUKUS (Australia- UK-US) Alliance that was recently announced.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said, "the Quad meeting will deal with issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, new and emerging technologies, climate change, infrastructure, maritime security, education, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, while AUKUS is a security alliance”.

He added informing various people about the PMs visit, "We are not party to this alliance. From our perspective, this is neither relevant to the Quad, nor will it have any impact on its functioning." In the article below one would know about the details of the two groups at length and breadth.

Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by the Indian American citizens for which he thanked the countrymen. Take a look at the details of his programme, what PM would do, what is on his schedule below.

Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India. pic.twitter.com/56pt7hnQZ8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Difference between Quad and AUKUS:

What is QUAD?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD is a strategic dialogue between four countries. These are the United States, India, Australia and Japan.The dialogue began in 2007 by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe along with the US Vice President Dick Cheney, Australian PM John Howard and Indian PM Manmohan Singh. The military exercise associated with it was the Malabar exercise.

What is AUKUS?

AUKUS is a trilateral security alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It was initiated on September 15, 2021. The pact would allow the US and UK to help Australia develop nuclear powered submarines and deploy them in the Pacific region. This would increase the presence of Western military in the Pacific. As of now no other country has been mentioned by the founding countries to be a party in this alliance and it is speculated that it may be a counter to China's increasing presence in the region.

AUKUS Quad It is a security pact between three countries It is a dialogue between 4 countries The countries under it are Australia, USA and UK United States, India, Japan and Australia come under it It was announced on 15th September 2021 It was initiated in 2007 The treaty covers AI, Cyber welfare, underwater capabilities etc The alliance envisions a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific Australia would be helped to develop nuclear powered submarines Here military exercises like Malabar are conducted but no nulcear submarines are developed

PM Modi in Washington: From welcome by Indian- Americans to meeting with global CEOs- Update

On his arrival in the US, the PM of India was received by the US Department of State officials that included TH Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.

He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache, including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

PM Modi is on a three day visit to the USA and would be attending the Quad Leaders Summit even though India is not a party to the alliance.

