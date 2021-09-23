Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Explained: Difference between AUKUS and Quad- PM Modi in US

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Modi has gone for a three day official visit to the United States. Here he would be attending the Quad Summit. Know what is the difference between Quad and AUKUS here. Also know some updates about the PM's visit to Washington.
Created On: Sep 23, 2021 11:00 IST
Modified On: Sep 23, 2021 11:55 IST
PM Modi- Quad and AUKUS
PM Modi- Quad and AUKUS

Prime Minister Modi has arrived in Washington DC for his visit to the United States of America. He was invited by US President Joe Biden. This is PMs first visit to any country beyond the neighbourhood since Covid-19 pandemic.  He would also attend the QUAD summit along with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. However this is different from the AUKUS (Australia- UK-US) Alliance that was recently announced. 

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said, "the Quad meeting will deal with issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, new and emerging technologies, climate change, infrastructure, maritime security, education, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, while AUKUS is a security alliance”.

He added informing various people about the PMs visit, "We are not party to this alliance. From our perspective, this is neither relevant to the Quad, nor will it have any impact on its functioning." In the article below one would know about the details of the two groups at length and breadth. 

Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by the Indian American citizens for which he thanked the countrymen. Take a look at the details of his programme, what PM would do, what is on his schedule below. 

Take a look at the tweet below. 

Difference between Quad and AUKUS:

What is QUAD?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or QUAD is a strategic dialogue between four countries. These are the United States, India, Australia and Japan.The dialogue began in 2007 by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe along with the US Vice President Dick Cheney, Australian PM John Howard and Indian PM Manmohan Singh. The military exercise associated with it was the Malabar exercise. 

What is AUKUS?

AUKUS is a trilateral security alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It was initiated on September 15, 2021. The pact would allow the US and UK to help Australia develop nuclear powered submarines and deploy them in the Pacific region. This would increase the presence of Western military in the Pacific. As of now no other country has been mentioned by the founding countries to be a party in this alliance and it is speculated that it may be a counter to China's increasing presence in the region. 

AUKUS Quad
It is a security pact between three countries It is a dialogue between 4 countries
The countries under it are Australia, USA and UK United States, India, Japan and Australia come under it
It was announced on 15th September 2021 It was initiated in 2007
The treaty covers AI, Cyber welfare, underwater capabilities etc The alliance envisions a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific
Australia would be helped to develop nuclear powered submarines Here military exercises like Malabar are conducted but no nulcear submarines are developed

PM Modi in Washington: From welcome by Indian- Americans to meeting with global CEOs- Update

On his arrival in the US, the PM of India was received by the US Department of State officials that included TH Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. 

He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache, including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

PM Modi is on a three day visit to the USA and would be attending the Quad Leaders Summit even though India is not a party to the alliance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of AUKUS?

The purpose of AUKUS is to have the presence of western military in the Pacific region

What is AUKUS?

AUKUS is a strategic alliance between Australia, US and the UK to help Australia develop nuclear based submarines

Who are the members of Quad Group?

India, USA, Japan and Australia are the members of the Quad group

Who is the current President of the US?

Joe Biden is the current President of the United States of America

