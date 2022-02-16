JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Bappi Lahiri Biography: Know Age, Death, Wife, Family, Awards, Legacy, and More

Bappi Lahiri Biography: Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri fondly known as Bappi da breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night (15 February). He was 69. Take a look at the father of disco's endearing moments, about his early life, family, career, awards, legacy, and more.
Created On: Feb 16, 2022 09:55 IST
Modified On: Feb 16, 2022 10:51 IST
Bappi Lahiri Biography
Bappi Lahiri Biography

Bappi Lahiri Biography:  Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who was born as Alokesh Lahiri and is fondly known as Bappi da died in Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night (15 February) at the age of 69. He popularised disco music in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s and 90s. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi uploaded a picture with him on Twitter, shared his condolence, and wrote, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Scroll down for some more Tweets

Bappi Lahiri: Key Facts

Born 27 November 1952
Place of Birth Jalpaiguri, West Bengal
Birth Name Alokesh Lahiri
Nickname Bappi Daa, Disco King of India
Died 15 February 2022 (aged 69)
Place of Death Criti Care Hospital, Mumbai, India
Parents

Father: Aparesh Lahiri

Mother: Bansari Lahiri
Spouse(s)

Chitrani Lahiri
Children

Son: Bappa Lahiri

Daughter: Rema Lahiri
Occupation(s)

Singer, Composer, Actor, Record Producer, Politician
Instruments Vocals, tabla, piano, drum, guitar, saxophone, bongos, dholak
Labels BL Sound, Saregama, Venus Records & Tapes, T-Series, Tips Industries, Universal Music Group, Abbey Road Studios, Planet LA Records

Bappi Lahiri: Early Life, Family, Marriage, Children

The "Disco King" of India, Bappi Lahiri was well known for his signature dark glasses, opulent jewelry, and white jumpsuits. He was born on 27 November 1952 into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri. His parents were Aparesh Lahiri, and Bansari Lahiri. Both were Bengali singers and musicians in classical music and Shyama Sangeet.

His birth name was Alokesh Lahiri. He was their only child. At the age of three, he began to play tabla. He was trained by his parents first. He was married to Chitrani Lahiri and the couple has two children, a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

His daughter, Rema Lahiri is an excellent singer, son Bappa Lahiri has inherited his father's keen sense of music. He joined the Hindi film industry as a music director.

He was also popular for disco-electronic music. At a very young age, he had the ambition to become famous, not only nationally, but also internationally. 

Bappi Lahiri: Career

He became popular in the late 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s for the film soundtracks composed by him from films including Naya Kadam, Aangan Ki Kali, Wardat, Disco Dancer, Hathkadi, Namak Halaal, Masterji, Dance Dance, Himmatwala, Justice Chaudhury, Tohfa, Maqsad, Commando, Gang Leader, Sailaab and Sharaabi

As a music director, he began his career at the young age of 19. He received his first opportunity in a Bengali film named Daadu (1972). The first Hindi film for which he composed music was Nanha Shikari (1973). Tahir Husain's Hindi film, Zakhmee (1975) was the turning point in his career. For this film, he composed music and doubled as a playback singer. This film brought fame to him and brought forth a new era in the Hindi film industry. He rose from strength to strength. His music for subsequent films Chalte Chalte and Surakshaa were tremendously popular. He gained stardom and became the youngest music director of his time who received intense success in such a short duration. 

In India, Bappi da was the pioneer of disco beats, and his refreshing, vibrant, and rhythmic music had made the entire nation dance for decades. He was recognised as the sole originator of the disco beat in India and so, widely known as the "Disco King".

He was the most popular music director in the 1980s and one of his most famous compositions for films such as Disco Dancer has left a lasting imprint in the minds of all music lovers. He was a complete entertainer, a superstar with various talents as a singer, music director, and percussionist.

READ| Lata Mangeshkar Biography: Age, Early Life, Family, Education, Singing Career, Net Worth, Awards and Honours, and more

FAQ

Who is Bappi Lahiri wife?

Bappi Lahiri was married to Chitrani Lahiri and the couple has two children, a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

What is Bappi Lahiri age?

Bappi Lahiri was born on 27 November 1952 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. He died in Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night (15 February 2022) at the age of 69. He popularised disco music in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s and 90s.

Who is Bappi Lahiri?

Bappi Lahiri born as Alokesh Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi da was an Indian singer, composer, politician, and record producer. He was recognised as the sole originator of the disco beat in India and so, widely known as the "Disco King".
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories

      Next