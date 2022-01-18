Asha Bhosle Biography: Age, Birth, Early Life, Family, Education, Singing Career, Net Worth, Awards and Honours, and more

Asha Bhosle Biography: Asha Bhosle was also trained by her father Deenanath Mangeshkar in classical music like her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. She is an Indian playback singer and entrepreneur. She is known for her versatility as a singer. Her career started in about 1943 and has expanded over seven decades. She has done playback singing in over a thousand movies. Also, she has recorded various private albums and participated in several solo concerts in India and abroad.

Asha Bhosle Biography

Birth Date 8 September 1933 Place of Birth Goar, Sangli, Sangli State, Bombay Presidency, British India (present-day Maharashtra, India) Age (as of 2021) 88 years Parents Deenanath Mangeshkar (father)

Shevanti Mangeshkar (mother) Siblings Lata, Meena, Usha, and Hridaynath Occupation Playback singer, vocalist Marital Status Married Spouse(s) Ganpatrao Bhosle (1949 - 60) R. D. Burman (1980 - 1994; his death) Children Hemant Bhosle

Varsha Bhosle

Anand Bhosle Debut Marathi- song Chala Chala Nav Bala in movie Majha Bal (1943)

Hindi- song Saawan Aaya in movie Chunariya (1948) Awards 7 Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer

2 National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer Honours Padma Vibhushan (2008)

Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000)

Asha Bhosle Biography: Early Life, Family, and Education

Asha Bhosle was born on 8 September 1933 in Goar, Sangli, Bombay (now Mumbai). Her father was Deenanath Mangeshkar who was Marathi and Konkani. Her mother was Shevanti (Gujarati). Asha Bhosle's father was an actor and classical singer on the Marathi Musical stage.

At nine years of age, her father died and so her family moved from Pune to Kolhapur and then to Mumbai. To support the family, she and her elder sister Lata Ji started singing and doing acting in films. Her first film song was "Chala Chala Nav Bala" for the Marathi film Majha Bai (1943). The music was composed by Datta Davjekar. She sang a song for Hindi film Chunariya and the song was "Saawan Aaya" in 1948. This was the first Hindi film through which she made her debut. Her first solo Hindi film song was for the movie Raat Ki Raani in 1949. At the age of 16, she married a 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle against her family's wishes.

The marriage failed miserably and she was driven out by Ganpatrao. She came to her maternal home with two children while pregnant with her third child. She continued to sing songs, earn money, and fulfill the responsibilities of her children. In 1980, she married Rahul Dev Burman. Asha Bhosle is an excellent cook and cooking is one of her favourite hobbies.

In one of the Interviews with the Times of India, when asked, what if her singing career had not taken off, she said "I would have become a cook. I would have cooked in four houses and made money."

Because of her love for cooking, she got into a successful restaurant business. She runs restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait known as Asha's. Others are in Abu Dhabi's Khaldiya Mall, Doha's Villagio, and Bahrain's City Center Mall, Cairo, Egypt.

She is not involved in the day-to-day running of the restaurant; it is looked at by the Wafi Group. She takes care of the kitchen and the decor. As per December 2004 report in Menu Magazine, Russell Scott, a former head of Harry Ramsden's, secured the UK rights to Asha's brand and planned to open up to 40 restaurants over the next five years.

Asha Bhosle Biography: Singing Career

She sang more songs than most playback singers in Hindi Films in the 1950s. Most of these were in low-budget B or C-grade films. She gained initial popularity with the songs she sang for the films Parineeta (1953), Boot Polish (1954), C.I.D (1956), and Naya Daur (1957).

The first success that she achieved was in B.R Chopra's Naya Daur. The duets that she sang in the film earned her recognition. This time, she sang all the songs for a film's leading actress and it is the first time she sang like this. Then, Chopra approached her for his later productions like Gumrah, Waqt, Admi Aur Insaan, and Dhund. Her collaboration with Nayyar's also resulted in success. Now, she established her status and also received the patronage of such composers, namely Sachin Dev Burman and Ravi.

She won popular acclaim when she sang duets from one of the music directors R.D Burman in 1966 for the movie Teesri Manzil. As per reports, when Asha Ji heard the dance number "Aaja Aaja" she thought that she would not be able to sing this Westernized tune. She took it as a challenge and rehearsed it for around 10 days and along with "Aaja Aaja" she sang songs like "O Haseena Zulfonwali" and "O Mere Sona Re" which became successful numbers and gained different recognition. Asha Ji's collaboration with R.D. Burmans gained several hits and also resulted in a marriage.

She was also the voice of Hindi films actress and dancer, Helen during the 1960s-70s. Some of the other famous numbers are "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" (Caravan) and "Yeh Mera Dil" (Don), among others.

By the 1980s, she was regarded for her abilities and versatility, and was also sometimes stereotyped as a "cabaret singer" and a pop crooner". Again she tried something different and in 1981, she attempted to sing various ghazals for the Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan, including "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke", "Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston" and "Justuju Jiski Thi", etc.

She won her first National Film Award for the ghazals. A few years later, she won National Award for the song "Mera Kuchh Saamaan" from Ijaazat (1987).

Not only this, she sang for actress Urmila Matondkar in 1995 in the movie Rangeela. Songs sung by her are "Tanha Tanha" and "Rangeela Re". Various Asha Ji's numbers became chartbusters during the 2000s including "Radha Kaise Na Jale" from Lagaan (2001), "Kambakht Ishq" from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), "Yeh Lamha" from Filhaal (2002), and "Lucky Lips" from Lucky (2005).

In October 2004, a compilation of album songs The Very Best of Asha Bhosle, The Queen of Bollywood were recorded by Asha Ji for albums and Hindi language films that were released between 1966 and 2003.

She also judged Sur Kshetra in 2012. At the age of 79, she also debuted in the film Mai in the title role in 2013. In this film, she played the role of a 65-year-old mother who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is abandoned by her children. Asha Ji also launched her YouTube channel named Asha Bhosle Official in May 2020.

