Happy Bonalu 2023: What is Bonalu? Date, Origin, Rituals, Significance, Celebration & More

Happy Bonalu 2023: Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated every year. The colourful affair popularly celebrated in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, honours Goddess Mahakali. Women dressed in traditional attires offer goddess bonam, a word derived from the Sanskrit word Bhojanam, which means meal or feast in Telugu. On the occasion of Bonalu, people worship Mother Goddess in regional forms like Maisamma, Pochamma, Yellamma, Peddhamma, Dokkalamma, Ankalamma, Poleramma, Maremma, Nookalamma.

When is Bonalu in 2023?

Bonalu is a 21-day festival. The twin cities of Secunderabad and Hyderabad participate in this festival every year, along with other regions of the state. It is observed in the Ashada Masam month, which falls in or around July and/or August.

The festival dedicated to Goddess Mahakali will be celebrated from June 25 to July 16, this year.

Why is Bonalu celebrated?

Bonalu is celebrated with great pomp and celebration to honour the goddess Mahakali. The best time to offer Bonalu to the goddess is during Ashada Maasam, or the season from late June to August, according to the most well-known Bonalu legend. It is considered as Goddess Mahakali returns to her ancestral abode. This practice is akin to how a married daughter would be treated if she visited her parent's house every year for a vacation and was lavished with attention.

The other folklore mentions Mahakali as a saviour who saved the people of Hyderabad and Secunderabad from the Plague in the 19th century.

How is Bonalu celebrated?

During the festival of Bonalu, families make offerings to the Mother Goddess and share them with their loved ones and guests. Women dress up for this important occasion in the traditional Sari, jewellery, and other accessories. Teenage females dress in half-saris or lehengas with cholis, jewellery, and other traditional accents. Along with turmeric-vermilion, bangles, and a sari for the Mother Goddess, they carry pots of a special meal of rice cooked with milk and jaggery in a fresh brass or clay pot that has been decorated with neem leaves, turmeric, and vermilion on top.

When women carrying Bonalu approach the temple, people pour water on their feet to pacify the aggressiveness of the Goddess. In reverence of the native deity, some tranced ladies perform balancing pot dances (Bonam) to the rhythmic beats of drums. In the past, a male buffalo was sacrificed in front of the temple to fend off evil spirits, but today, roosters are offered in their place.

Every year, thousands of devotees gather to honour Mahakali. On the first Sunday of Ashadham, festivities take place at the Jagadamba temple at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. On the third Sunday, at the Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temple of Chilkalguda and the Matheswari temple of Lal Darwaza in the Old City of Hyderabad. On the second Sunday, people visit Balkampet Yellamma Temple in Balkampet, the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple, and the Gandimaisamma Temple in Regimental Bazar in Secunderabad. Other temples where Bonalu is observed include the Muthyalamma temple in Shah Ali Banda and the Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribowli.

