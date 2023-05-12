Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Solve This Mystery Of Broken Statue Within 11 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

John heard that something had dropped in his wife's chamber while he was home alone. She had her favourite figurine broken when he walked in. Someone immediately sprinted out of the room.

John made an effort to catch up with the newcomer. However, the cold weather in the street caused the lenses on his spectacles to fog up. He was unable to see anything, which allowed the visitor to vanish.

When John told a policeman about this, the officer declined to look into the matter. He was instructed by the officer to quit lying and confess to breaking the figurine.

Source: Brightside.com

As per the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd puzzle piece. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your observational skills without missing any clues.

A brain teaser usually tests your skills like cognitive abilities and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Hey Genius, can you find 3 hidden rats in the Queen Ball Picture within 7 seconds? Good Luck!

Can You Find Who Broke The Statue?

A brain teaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. This brain game will also help to solve more significant problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

You need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In case you find it difficult, use your qualitative abilities and observational power to find the culprit.

3 Second Brain Teaser Game: It’s A Dare For All Geniuses To Find The Killer Of The Woman In The Restaurant. Try Your Luck!

Look for the answer here:

The image shows an old man with a sheriff. And your task is to find the culprit who broke the statue based on the old man's story. Use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

And you just have 11 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Source: Dreamstime

It was, indeed. John chased the stranger out onto the street. However, when a person leaves a warm room and enters a chilly environment, their eyeglass lenses do not fog up. He was only reluctant to tell his wife that he had damaged her prized sculpture.

So, what do you think about your skills now? And in case you need some more trials go for the brain teaser below:

3-Second Brain Teaser Game: Prove your High IQ by finding the image of an odd couple in the picture. Good Luck!