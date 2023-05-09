Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Hey Genius, can you find 3 hidden rats in the Queen Ball Picture within 7 seconds? Good Luck!

Balls is a formal dance party organised for a get-together. And it seems, this time it is at the Queen’s place. However, the guests are irritated with the rats in the hall. Can you find all the rats in the Ball Room?

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd puzzle piece. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your observational skills without missing any clues.

A brain teaser usually tests skills like cognitive abilities and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

Can You Find The Rats Hidden In The Picture?

A brain teaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. This brain game will also help to solve more significant problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

You need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In case you find it difficult, use your qualitative abilities and observational skills to locate all the rats in the picture.

Look for the answer here:

The picture shows two royal ladies enjoying their tea. And your task is to find the rats hidden in the picture. Go through all the corners and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

And you just have 7 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.





