Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Find The Odd Piece of Puzzle Hidden In The Collage Within 9 Seconds? Good Luck!

Solving puzzles helps kids with their mental growth. But what to do when kids are really bad at keeping their things in place? My 4- year old niece has again messed up with her puzzle board. And I need your help to find the odd piece of the puzzle in this collage.

So, are you ready to find the odd piece of the puzzle in the Picture?

Source: Brightside.com

A brain teaser usually tests skills like cognitive abilities and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

In reference to the above image, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd puzzle piece. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your observational skills without missing any clues.

Can You Find The Odd Puzzle Piece Hidden In The Picture?

A brain teaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

You need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In case you find it difficult, just simply use your qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd piece of the puzzle in the picture.

Look for the answer here:

The picture shows a total of 81 puzzle pieces divided into 9 rows and 9 columns. And your task is to find the only odd piece. Go through all the corners and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

And you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Source: Brightside.com

