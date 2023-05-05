Viral Brain Teaser: Only 1 out of 10 can find out what is wrong at Tom’s 5th birthday party. Only 9 seconds left!

Birthday is the best day of the year for everybody. And today is Tom’s fifth birthday. Can You Guess how I found this? Well, this is not your only task, in reality, you have to find one very common mistake which is commonly skipped by common people.

So, using your uncommon skills find what’s wrong with Tom’s 5th birthday party picture.

Source: Brightside.com

A brain teaser usually tests skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

In contrast to the above image, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the mistake in the picture. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to make the best of your brain power without missing any clues.

Can You Find The Mistakes Hidden In The Picture?

A brain teaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

You need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In case you find it difficult, just simply use your qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the couches in the picture.

Look for the answer here:

The picture shows a couple celebrating their son's 5th birthday. And your task is to find the hidden mistakes in the picture. Now divide the image into sections, go through all the rows and sections and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Remember, your goal is to find the mistakes in the picture.

Do you know?

The first references to birthdays are found in ancient Egypt, where the pharaoh was given lavish celebrations. These events served as coronation dates and served as a reminder of the pharaoh's creation as a "god." The earliest of these is said to have occurred approximately 3,000 B.C.E.

And you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Source:Brightside.com

Hurrah! You did it successfully. Well, this intriguing brain teaser is just not a fun medium but also keeps a quick check on your qualitative and quantitative abilities. Do not forget to bookmark Jagran Josh to enjoy more of these.

