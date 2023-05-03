Only 2 Out of 10 Can Find The Odd Letter Hidden Among Xs and Ks Within 12 Seconds. Try this Viral Brain Teaser!

Juggling between rows and columns, no worries it is not even that tough. A brain teaser tests your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory problems. Enough words, coming back to action, your task is to find the odd letter between Xs and Ks.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find an odd letter hidden in the Picture of Xs and Ks?

Brain Teasers require an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd letter hidden in the picture. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to make the best of your brain power without missing any clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the power and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd letter among the Xs and Ks in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 12 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The picture is divided into 14 columns and 8 rows of Xs and Ks. And your task is to find the odd letter in the picture. Now, go through all the corners, and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Alpha and beta are the names of the first two Greek letters, from which the English term alphabet is derived. The English alphabet's letter E is the one that is used the most frequently. The English alphabet's 26 letters can be broken down into more than 40 different sounds.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy, Right?

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know about the odd letter hidden in the Picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Have you had Fun? Solve more of these exciting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

