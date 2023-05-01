Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Spot The Image Of An Odd Alien Hidden In The Picture Within 11 Seconds? Try Your Skills!

Not just one or two we have a huge alien army here. And your task is to find an intruder in the picture. This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory problems. Enough words, coming back to action, your task is to find the odd alien image hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the intruder in the Alien family?

Brain Teasers require an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd image of the alien in the picture. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your brain power without missing any clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the power and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd image of the alien in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 11 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 72 aliens divided into 12 rows and 6 columns. And your task is to find the odd one in the picture. Now, go through all the rows and columns, and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

In the 1940s and 50s reports of "flying saucers" became an American cultural phenomenon. The word alien is a popular word for an extraterrestrial life-form or a being from another planet. Though there is no official instance of life present anywhere else.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy, Right?

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know about the alien in the Picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Have you had Fun? Solve more of these exciting brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

