Viral Brain Teaser: Can You Find The Odd Little Birdie In The Flock? 17 Seconds Left!

The chirping of birds is just not pleasing to the ears but is also important for environmental balance. Here in this brain teaser, you have to spot the odd birdie in the flock.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the odd little birdie hidden in the picture?

Brain Teasers require an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd birdie in the picture. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your brain power without missing any clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the power and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking.

Remember, your goal is to find the odd birdie hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 17 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 13 colourful birds. And your task is to find the odd one in the flock. Now, divide the image into sections, and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to solve this mental exercise without missing any corner.

Do You Know?

They nest frequently in colonies and are very gregarious birds. They have been seen mating and surviving 2000 feet deep in a coal mine, and some have even been observed spending their entire lives within warehouses, demonstrating their flexibility.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy, Right?

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know about the mistake in the Date Night Dinner picture.

Source: Brightside.com

