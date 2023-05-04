Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can You Find All 4 Mistakes In The City Street Picture Within 19 Seconds? Try Your Luck!

City Street is always this lively. It’s one of the main attractions which leaves every visitor and tourist enchanted. However, this monochromatic is full of mistakes, ok…ok just 4. And you need to be a great observer to spot all the mistakes in the picture.

This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

In contrast to the above image, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the odd letter hidden in the picture. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to make the best of your brain power without missing any clues.

Can You Find All The 4 Mistakes Hidden In The Picture?

A brain teaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

You need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In case you find it difficult, just simply use your qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the couches in the picture.

Look for the answer here:

The picture shows a busy city street. And your task is to find all 4 hidden mistakes in the picture. Now divide the image into sections, go through all the rows and sections and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Remember, your goal is to find the mistakes in the picture.

Do you know?

In the early days of American urban development, street names often referred to landmarks, physical aspects, or locations. Roads are frequently named after the families who resided there. Street names are most likely to include the names of colonial families.

And you just have 19 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Voila? Well, this intriguing brain teaser is just not a fun medium but also keeps a quick check on your qualitative and quantitative abilities.