Only A True Countrymen Can Find The 10 Landmarks Of London Hidden In The Royal Coronation Theme Brain Teaser. 11 Seconds Left!

A London-based t-shirt printing company ICON Printing have designed a brainteaser designed to celebrate the royal coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. So, have a look at this picture showcasing the crowded streets of London and spot all the hidden landmarks of the city.

So, are you ready to find all the 10 hidden landmarks of London in the Picture?

Source: ICON Printings

A brain teaser usually tests skills like cognitive abilities and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increasing your mental agility.

As per the above image, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find all the landmarks in the picture. And seriously, it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your brain power without missing any clues.

Can You Find All The 10 Landmarks of London In The Picture?

A brain teaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions and observational abilities.

You need to have an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In case you find it difficult, just simply use your qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find the London landmarks in the picture.

Look for the answer here:

The picture shows a busy street in London. And your task is to find all the major attractions of the city. Now divide the image into sections, go through all the corners and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Remember, your goal is to find all the landmarks hidden in the picture.

And you just have 11 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Source: ICON Printings

All the landmarks of London hidden around the trees and buildings are:

The London Eye

The Tower of London

TFL tube

The Natural History Museum

Buckingham Palace

St Paul's Cathedral

Big Ben

Nelson's Column

London Zoo

The Shard

Long Live the King! You did it successfully. Well, this intriguing brain teaser is just not a fun medium but also keeps a quick check on your qualitative and quantitative abilities. Do not forget to bookmark Jagran Josh to enjoy more sets of viral brain teasers.