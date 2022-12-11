Brain Teaser Today: Can you spot the odd Giraffe in the Tower within 7 seconds? Find here

Put your eyes and observational skills to the test with this amazing Animal Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that are solved with creativity and not a mathematical equation. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the odd giraffe in this brain teaser. The timer is On!

Source: Brightside.com

Can you spot the odd giraffe in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to use your sharp vision and great observational skills to spot the odd giraffe in the picture puzzle. Although the answer is just in front of you, the extremely identical images of dogs in the tower turn the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it is going to be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting it twice.

Can you spot the odd dog in the Kennel?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A logic-based thinking puzzle is known as a brain teaser. The mental exercise will improve critical intuition and problem-solving skills. And as a result, you will become more capable of reasoning and making decisions after each trial.

The goal for users here is to spot the odd dog in this picture puzzle. Easy, right?

But you have only one minute to find the right answer.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

Take a close look at the image. There are a total of 6 columns and 4 rows in the picture, which means a total of 24 giraffes, out of which one is odd. Make sure to move through all rows and columns to not miss any differences.

Kudos, if you successfully found the mistake in the animal puzzle. But if you are still missing the answer, or confused about it, then just scroll to the 3rd row and 3rd column in the image.

Hint: Giraffe patches are first and foremost for camouflage.

Still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to find the answer.

Source: Brightside.com

Enjoyed! This brain teaser only required a quick assessment of your capacity for observation. To hone your cognitive, problem-solving, and memory skills, keep indulging in more of these.

