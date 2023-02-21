Brain Teaser For IQ Test: 99% of People Failed to Find the Special Nail Polish in the Collection. Try Your Luck!

The history of nail polish begins in ancient China, in its earliest form, it was worn by the rulers and those in high society as a symbol of their wealth. Also, in this brain teaser, you have to look for that one special nail polish for the Queen. A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now, get into action and find the special nail polish.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find out the special nail polish in the collection?

Brain teasers demand unconventional thinking, but they occasionally also require excellent qualitative and quantitative skills. According to the image above, you need keen vision and observational abilities to find the special nail polish. Seriously, it is very simple; all you have to do is strain your brain power, and focus all around.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the special Nail Polish. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much let’s make it 7 seconds too.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a collection of 27 nail polish, uniformly divided into 9 columns and 3 rows. Now, just go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

In Ancient Egypt, nail polish was even used to signify class rankings. The lower class often wore nude and light colors, while high society painted their nails red.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the special nail polish in the collection.

The nail polish in the 7th column and 2nd row is different than others in the collection. Yes, see there’s an arrow near the pink heart on the lacquer bottle.

It was Fun, right?

