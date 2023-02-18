Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you Find the soccer ball hidden in the Bamboo of Pandas within 17 seconds? Try Your Luck!

Pandas are the cutest animal on the Globe, undoubtedly. And even being the naughtiest this time, they have hidden my soccer ball. A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Now, get into action and find the soccer ball hidden among the Cupboard of Pandas.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Find the soccer ball hidden among the Bamboo of Pandas?

Brain teasers occasionally demand unconventional thinking, but they also occasionally require excellent qualitative and quantitative skills. According to the image above, you need keen vision and observational abilities to find the soccer ball hidden among the group of Pandas. Seriously, it is very simple; all you have to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all alterations.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the soccer ball among the Pandas. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, ok I am giving you 7 seconds more to find the Soccer Ball.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a big group of Pandas. And to achieve your goal simply divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints. Use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Pandas have excellent camouflage for their habitat. The giant panda's distinct black-and-white markings have two functions: camouflage and communication.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to learn about the placement of the soccer ball among Pandas.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

