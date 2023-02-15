Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find who stole the watermelon in this special detective Riddle within 30 seconds?

Summers are knocking and so is the desire to relish watermelons. Well, we can’t have watermelons at the moment, so we got you a detective riddle. A brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, you need to find who stole the watermelon in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the one who stole the watermelon in the Picture?

Brain teasers demand unconventional thinking, but they also require excellent qualitative and quantitative techniques occasionally. According to the image above, you need keen vision and observational abilities to find the one who stole the watermelon in the Picture. Seriously, it is very simple; all you have to do is strain your brain power.

And this shows a simple riddle can reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of our brains.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Only A Born Problem Solver Can Find The Real Husband of the Woman within 11 seconds. Try It!

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity for thought and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuition.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the one who stole the watermelon in the Picture Puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 60 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 30 seconds.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser For Fun: Can you find the Odd object which does not have a Pair on the Candle Light Dinner Table within 62 seconds?

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows one Pregnant woman, an old lady with a red bag, a young lady with a violet color bag, and a man with a football. To achieve your goal simply divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

It will be really easy for you to find the thief if you look for minute details, for example, expression. Also, put all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to solve this detective riddle.

Do You Know?

Watermelon is a flowering plant species of the Cucurbitaceae family and the name of its edible fruit. A scrambling and trailing vine-like plant, it is a highly cultivated fruit worldwide, with more than 1,000 varieties.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to know about the Watermelon thief.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the hidden Odd Deer in the Herd within 12 seconds? Try Your Luck!