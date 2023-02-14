Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the hidden Odd Deer in the Herd within 12 seconds? Try Your Luck!

The world is celebrating the festival of love with great joy and pomp. And to double your fun or to curb your pain being a Single on this day of love, we have got you an amazing Brain Teaser. A brain teaser tests your abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, you need to find the odd deer in the picture

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the odd deer in the Picture?

Brain teasers demand unconventional thinking, but they also require excellent qualitative and quantitative techniques occasionally. As opposed to the image above, you need keen vision and keen observational abilities to find the odd deer in the Picture. Seriously, it is simple; all you have to do is strain your memory.

And this shows a simple riddle can reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of our brains.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity for thought and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will help you solve problems and develop your critical intuition.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the odd deer in the Picture Puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 20 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 12 seconds.



Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows an uncountable number of deer. And to achieve your goal just divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

It’s will really easy for you to find the odd deer if you look for minute details. Also, use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to solve this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The animal's skull grows an extension of the antlers, which are made of bone. The antlers are supported when they start to grow in the spring by a structure known as a "Pedicle." These fresh antlers are covered in delicate velvet that feeds the growing bone with blood and nutrients.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to find out about the Odd Deer.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

