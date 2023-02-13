Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2% of Genius can find the hidden Ant in the gloomy picture within 7 seconds!

Remember the movie A Bug’s Life? You’d better if you want to find the ant hiding in this Brain Teaser! A brain teaser tests your abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, you need to spot the hidden ant, named Dot in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Spot the Ant, the Dot in the picture?

Brain teasers demand unconventional thinking, but they also occasionally call for excellent qualitative and quantitative techniques. As opposed to the image above, you need keen vision and keen observational abilities to spot the Ant in the Picture. Seriously, it is simple; all you have to do is strain your memory to find Dot, the Ant.

And this shows a simple riddle can reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of our brains.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. Hence with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

Remember, the goal for you is to spot the ant in the Picture Puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 7 seconds.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Brain Teaser Fun: It's A Dare! Toad OR Frog, see what you can spot in the Grassland within 5 seconds

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a scene from a movie. And to achieve your goal divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

It's will really easy for you to find Dot, the ant if you have watched the movie, A Bug's Life. Also, use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the ant in this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

A Bug's Life is a 1998 American computer-animated comedy film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. A misfit ant, looking for "warriors" to save his colony from greedy grasshoppers, recruits a group of bugs that turn out to be an inept circus troupe.

Dot, the ant is the younger princess ant of the royal family and Princess Atta's younger sister. She idolizes Flik and hates being small. She compliments Flik's ideas and helps and convinces him a number of times during the film. Dot fears the demented grasshopper Thumper, whom Hopper uses as a punishment.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to spot Dot, the Ant in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

