Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only 2 Out Of 10 can find hidden Cup of Chocolate among Penguins within 7 seconds. Are You One Of Them?

To escape those weekdays, let’s solve an intriguing brain teaser on weekend. A brain teaser tests your abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, you need to spot the cup of chocolate hidden among the Penguins.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Spot the cute Cup of Chocolate hidden among the Penguins?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use visual sharpness and observational skills to find the cup of chocolate among the Penguins. Seriously, it is effortless, and you just need to rack your brain to spot the Cup.

And this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. Hence with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

Remember, the goal for you is to spot the cup of chocolate in the Picture Puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 7 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Brain Teaser shows a waddle of Penguins. And to achieve your goal divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the Cup of Chocolate in this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Penguins are a group of aquatic flightless birds. The black and white “tuxedo” look donned by most penguin species is a clever camouflage called countershading.



Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to spot the Cup of Chocolate in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

