Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the tiny heart hidden among Flamingoes in this Valentine’s Week Puzzle within 5 seconds?

The world is celebrating the third day of Valentine’s week. And to make it more special we have got you a super interesting Brain Teaser. A brain teaser tests your abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, you need to spot the tiny heart hidden among the Flamingoes.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Spot the Tiny Heart hidden in the Flamboyance?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use visual sharpness and observational skills to find the tiny heart hidden among the Flamingoes. Seriously, it is effortless, and you just need to rack your brain to spot the tiny heart in the crowd.

And this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. Hence with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

Remember, the goal for you is to spot the tiny heart in the Picture Puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 5 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Brain Teaser shows a group of flamingoes. And to achieve your goal divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the tiny heart in this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Flamingoes find safety in numbers, which helps to protect individual birds from predators while their heads are down in the mud. The Pink Bird which stands from flames symbolizes Self-Love.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to spot the tiny heart in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

