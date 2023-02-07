Brain Teaser: Its A Dare For All The Genius To Spot The Odd Emoji hidden in the Picture within 4 Seconds. Try Your Luck!

Emojis are the latest mode of communication among GenZ. And this Emojis brain teaser will just not please your eyes but will also check your attentiveness and the perfection of your skills. A Brain teaser usually tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and will help with short-term memory issues. Now, coming back to the task you have to spot the odd emoji in the collection.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you Spot the odd image in the picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use visual sharpness and cognitive skills to find the odd emoji in the picture. It is effortless, and you just need to rack your brain to spot the odd emoji in the image.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to spot the odd emoji in the picture puzzle. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 4 seconds.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Emoji Brain Teaser image is divided into 6 rows and 6 columns, which means a total of 36 emojis are there, including the odd one. of a family enjoying their meal in the woods under the sun. Make sure to go through all rows and columns to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the odd emoji in this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The J-Phone SkyWalker DP-211SW was released in 1997 and featured a set of 90 emoji. The set is believed to be the first of its kind. It had monochrome designs that were each 12 by 12 pixels in size and showed numbers, sports, the time, moon phases, and the weather. Particularly prominent was the Pile of Poo emoji.





Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate position for the odd emoji.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

