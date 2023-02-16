Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you find the Marshmallow hidden among the Colony of Harp Seal within 17 seconds?

Harp seals are extremely agile swimmers, able to catch a wide variety of fish and crustaceans. But here, in this something is surely wrong with their diet and you to find what it is. This brain teaser will tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and help with short-term memory issues. Enough of words, now coming back to action, you need to find the marshmallow hidden among the Harp Seal colony.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find the hidden marshmallow among the Harp Seal Colony?

Brain teasers occasionally demand unconventional thinking, but they also occasionally require excellent qualitative and quantitative techniques. According to the image above, you need keen vision and observational abilities to find the marshmallow. Seriously, it is very simple; all you have to do is strain your brain power, and concentrate on every tit-bit.

And this simple riddle will reveal a wealth of knowledge about the structure and power of the brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

Essentially, a brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity for thought and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, the goal for you is to find the marshmallow hidden in the Harp Seal Colony. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 20 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s cut it down to 17 seconds.



Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a group of harp seals which is usually referred to as a Colony. To achieve your goal simply divide the image into sections(imaginary) to not miss any clues and hints.

It will be really easy for you to find all the mistakes if you look for minute details, for example, every white extension. Also, use your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

As early as 2000 BC, the ancient Egyptians were the first to eat a gooey treat that is now known as a marshmallow. The treat was only given to royalty and gods because it was considered special. The mallow plant, which grows untamed in marshes, was used to make marshmallows.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to learn about the hidden marshmallow.

