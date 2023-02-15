Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot 6 Hidden Words in Painting Picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all 6 words hidden inside the Painting Picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot all 6 words hidden in the Painting Picture within 15 secs?

Image Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you need to spot all six words hidden inside the Painting picture. Inside the picture, you will see 2 girls and 2 Boys painting the room. A dog is running with a brush and a boy is chasing the dog. One boy is painting the ceiling of the room, one girl is standing near the ladder and the other girl is painting the wall of the room.

An alert mind can identify all the words within 15 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are camouflaged with the background of the Picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this puzzle, you need to identify all 6 hidden words inside the Painting picture. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

COLOR - The word 'Color' is written on the Chandelier in the picture. TARP - The word 'Tarp' is written on the paint bucket above the ladder in the picture. 3. BRUSH - The word 'Brush’ is written on the wall of the room in the picture. PAINT - The word 'Paint’ is written at the center of the picture. ROLLER - The word ‘Roller’ is written beside the boy chasing the dog in the picture. BUCKET - The word ‘Bucket’ is written with purple paint in the picture.

So, the six words that are hidden inside the Painting picture are - Color, Tarp, Brush, Paint Roller, and Bucket.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are simple tests of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

