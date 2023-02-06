Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Ladies Evening Tea Picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works in a different way. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside Ladies Evening Tea Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Ladies Evening Tea Picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where two ladies are having their evening tea. In the image, you can see that both the ladies are enjoying their tea time. Both of them are drinking tea near the kitchen area and some snacks have been kept on the dining table.

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Ladies Evening Tea Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture.

The mistake is hidden inside the kitchen area behind the ladies. The kettle is not on the stove. But the water in the teapot is boiling without heat. For boiling it needs to be put on the stove.

Image Source: Bright Side

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

