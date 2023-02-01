Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess which number will replace Question Mark above Eggs in 21 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the number which will replace the Question Mark above Eggs in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess which number will replace Question Mark above Eggs in 21 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the number which will replace the Question Mark above Eggs. The puzzle makers challenge the viewers that this mind game will make their heads spin. In the image, you can see the egg whites with egg yolks. Each of the egg whites and yolks is marked with some number. So, the task is to replace the question mark in the last pile of egg whites and yolk with a number.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the queue of egg whites and yolks in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the next number which will replace the question marks. You need to identify the pattern in which the number series has been formed. So, let’s look at each egg whites and yolks option one by one:

Option 1: 1 Egg White and Two Egg Yolks

Option 2: 2 Egg Whites and Two Egg Yolks

Option 3: 1 Egg White and Three Egg Yolks

Option 4: 2 Egg Whites and Three Egg Yolks

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the number 23 will replace the question mark. The first number stands for egg whites and the second one for egg yolks.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

