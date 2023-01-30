Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot the mistake in Grocery Store Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. Some Brain Teasers are also kind of a fun IQ Test that helps in assessing your intelligence level. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Grocery Store picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside the Grocery Store Picture in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the Grocery Store picture. An alert mind can spot the mistake within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look carefully at the man who is buying the Groceries.

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at the picture. In the image, a guy is buying some food items and looks confused somehow. The store is filled with groceries and other items. A Thanksgiving Sale is going on in the store. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the breast pocket of the man’s jacket is on the wrong side. The pocket should be on the left breast of the Jacket. A breast pocket in Men’s Shirt or Jacket is usually found on the left side, where a pocket square or handkerchief can be displayed. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the store’s food items and other grocery items. At last, they find an actual mistake hidden in the man’s jacket.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

