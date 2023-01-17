Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify Identify the 2 Identical Umbrellas inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify Identify the 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the two Umbrellas that are identical to each other in color and design. In the puzzle, you can see a lot of colorful umbrellas of different patterns and designs. You are required to look at each umbrella carefully before answering the question as the answer is simple yet tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at each umbrella one by one then you will be able to spot the 2 Identical Umbrellas. For your ease we have marked the two identical umbrellas in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the 2 Identical Umbrellas are of sky blue color with dark blue stripes. Other umbrellas don’t have any twins inside the picture.

The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

