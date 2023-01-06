Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot who is lying to the teacher in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think a little differently about coming on to the solution to these kind of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the student who is lying to the teacher.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot who is lying to the teacher within 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify that which student is lying to the teacher. The puzzle challenges you to find “Who’s lying to the teacher?” Two students are standing on the Board. On the Board, you can see that someone wrote ‘I don’t like school”. The class teacher is furious and wants to know who wrote this among the two boys.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the boys and their behavior carefully, you will be able to spot the student who is lying to the teacher. The boy with blond hair seems like the culprit by his behavior as he is blowing chewing gum in front of his teacher. However, the boy with black hair is lying to the teacher.

Image Source: Bright Side

If you look at the boy at the back, you will see he has a red marker inside his book. He only wrote "I don’t like school” on the board with that red marker. So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the boy standing with books and marker is lying to the teacher.

The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll definitely feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

