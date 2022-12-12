Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you spot mistake in Girl's Dishwashing Picture in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain work differently. This kind of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside out of the box and analyze the puzzle little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Girl's Dishwashing Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Girl's Dishwashing Picture in 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a girl is washing the dishes. In the image, you can see that the girl is standing on a stool to reach the basin where she is washing the dishes. Her cat is sitting behind her and watching her do the cleaning work. In the basin, you can see a lot of dishes like plates, cups, pans, etc. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Girl's Dishwashing Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the pictu.e? The mistake is hidden inside the basin where the girl is washing the dishes. There is a bulb inside the basin and it is not a dish that needs washing.

Image Source: Bright Side

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

