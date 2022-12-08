Brain Teaser IQ Test: Guess who is the Dog Owner in Room within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are many kinds of brain teasers that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem before arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify who is the Dog Owner in the room.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Dog Owner in the Room within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Living Room Picture?

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Dog Owner in the room. In the puzzle, there three persons are sitting in a room where pets are not allowed. One of them has left his dog outside the room. The dog is patiently waiting for his owner outside the room. So the puzzle challenges the viewers to find the owner of the dog.

Can you spot the mistake inside Freelancer's Picture?

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot 2 mistakes in Breakfast Picture?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the objects around the three people in the room you will be able to identify the real Dog Owner. Let’s look at each person one-by-one:

The first person sitting near the window is taking on the phone while having his tea and his bag has been kept under the table.

The second person sitting at the center is working on his laptop.

The third person is reading a book on how to train your dogs.

Can you spot the mistake inside the Road Traffic Picture?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the man sitting at the center of the room is the dog owner. If you look carefully, then you will be able to see that he is sitting on the dog’s leash.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot the mistake in Space Station Picture in 7 secs?

This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

Can you spot a mistake inside the Girls Swinging Picture?

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then this means that you have above average IQ Level. Remember, these types of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

Guess who is Left-handed in the picture