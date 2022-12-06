Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Freelancer's Picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem little differently. Some Brain Teasers are also kind of a fun IQ Test that helps in assessing your intelligence level. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Freelancer's picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Freelancer's Picture in 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot 2 mistakes in Breakfast Picture?

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the Freelancer's picture. In the picture, you can see that a freelancer is working on a table. On the table different things have been kept like books, tea cup, cookies, plants and a photo frame. An alert mind can spot the mistake within 9 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the mistake inside the Road Traffic Picture?

Hint: Look at the author name of the books.

Can you spot the mistake in Space Station Picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

The puzzle names the puzzle as “Freelancer at Work” and challenges the viewers to spot the mistake inside the picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after few seconds you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot a mistake inside the Girls Swinging Picture?

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the author name of the book “The Hound of the Baskervilles” has been written incorrect. The Hound of the Baskervilles is a crime novel written by the British writer Arthur Conan Doyle featuring the detective Sherlock Holmes. The mistake in the picture is the Author Name of the book at the top. A lot of people will try to find the mistake on the table and other objects. At last, they find actual mistake hidden in the Book’s Author Name.

Guess who is Left-handed in the picture

Some puzzles doesn't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking, but is a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was a tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure one out the answer in few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Spot who is the Thief in the Garden Party Picture