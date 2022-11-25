Brain Teaser IQ Test: Spot who is the Thief in Garden Party Picture within 9 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to check your Intelligence Level. Some brain teasers will help in assessing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. The important task in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly and arrive at the answer by using your logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking. You need to be out of the box for coming on to the solution as the answer would be hiding somewhere in the picture. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the thief inside the Garden Party Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot who is the Thief in Garden Party Picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Thief in the party which is happening inside a Garden. In the picture, you can see people enjoying the garden party. Some people are talking to each other and some are just looking at each other. The kids are peeking at the party over the fence. But there is one person who is stealing something inside a Garden Party.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at all the people inside the garden party, you will be able to identify the person who is the thief. A boy on the left side of the image is stealing a woman’s bracelet. He is being ignored because people are busy inside the party.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the boy is the thief inside the Garden Party picture. This brain teaser was a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It required lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within a time bracket.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your Intelligence level. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the thief inside the garden party picture?

