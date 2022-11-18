Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the box out of three boxes that has a ring inside it.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify which Gift Box has the Ring inside it in 11 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide that the ring is inside which of the three gift boxes. In the puzzle, there are three boxes and a statement for each box has also been shared. The statements for each box are as follows:

Box No.1 says “Here” Box No.2 says “Not Here” Box No.3 says “It isn’t in Box 1”

The puzzle also states that only one of the statements is true and others are a lie.

You are required to look at each statement carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the statements for each box one by one and then together again, it will help you in arriving at the answer. So, let’s review each box and the statement attached to it:

Box 1: “Here.” If the ring is in box 1, the statement in box 2 is also correct. Therefore, we will have 2 true statements and not just one.

Box 2: “Not here.” If the ring is in box 2, information 1 and 2 will be false, with statement 3 being the only true one.

Box 3: “It isn’t in box 1.” If the ring is in box 3, information 2 and 3 will be true, which doesn’t match the condition of the challenge.

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the ring is in box 2 because under this condition, statements 1 and 2 will be false and 3 is the only true one.

The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

