Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Space Station Picture in 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Space Station picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Space Station Picture in 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of the Astronauts working in a Space Station on Mars. An active mind can solve this riddle within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the image of Mars carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at the picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is the additional mars in the picture. The astronauts are working on Mars Space Station only. So, the planet in the Sky cannot be marred too. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the Astronauts or the space equipment. At last, they find an actual mistake hidden in Space, i.e., 2nd Mars.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

