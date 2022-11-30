Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works in a different way. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming onto the solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Road Traffic Picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Road Traffic Picture in 9 seconds?

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where the cars are moving on the road. There are buildings around the road and two-way traffic can be seen in the picture as the road is filled with cars both the ways. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the road traffic Picture where the vehicles are moving on a two-way road. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture. The sign of Dead End near the road is wrong as shown below in the picture:

So, the mistake in the picture is the Sign Board of “Dead End”. There is no dead end as the cars are going up and down the road. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

This brain teaser was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

