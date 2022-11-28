Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake inside Girls Swinging Picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain work in different ways. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Girls Swinging Picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where two girls are playing in the garden and swinging from the tree. One girl is pushing the swing and the other girl is enjoying the swing ride. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the air direction occurring from the swing.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Picture where the girls are swinging from the tree and enjoying their day. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the hair of the girl who sits on the swing is blowing in the wrong direction. As the swing will go up, the hair will sway behind and not in front.

This brain teaser was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

