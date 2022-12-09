Brain Teaser IQ Test: Spot the Food Item that does not have its twin inside Fridge in 15 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. Such brain teasers will help you in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. You need to think a little differently about coming on to the solution to these kinds of brain teasers as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer by using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Food Item that doesn’t have its twin inside the fridge in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you Spot the Food Item that does not have its twin inside the Fridge in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Guess who is the Dog Owner in Room

In the above image, you need to identify the Food Item that does not have its twin inside the fridge. The puzzle challenge states that only one Food Item doesn’t repeat itself in each of the following images (the support surface doesn’t count). Do you think you can find the odd one Food Item?

Can you spot the mistake in Living Room Picture?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot the mistake inside Freelancer's Picture?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all the Food Items carefully inside the image, then you will be able to identify the Food Item that doesn’t have its twin inside the fridge. The Food Items that have a twin on the fridge are Bacon, chicken, chocolate, Juice, milk, green vegetable in a bowl, apple, tomato, snacks in jar, green bottle, maroon box and pear. So, the only food item that doesn’t have its twin inside the fridge is the egg.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot 2 mistakes in Breakfast Picture?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the egg does not have its twin inside the fridge. The above brain teaser is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the mistake inside the Road Traffic Picture?