Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Gardening Picture in 3 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. Some Brain Teasers are also kind of a fun IQ Test that helps in assessing your intelligence level. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Gardening picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake inside Gardening Picture in 3 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the Gardening picture. In the picture, you can see that a boy and a girl are doing gardening. The girl is watering the plants and the boy is planting flower saplings. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the garden carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the mistake inside the Gardening picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the banana is growing on the ground. Bananas grow on trees or banana plants and not on the ground. The banana tree is a plant. It is probably the largest plant in the world. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the gardening tools and other objects. At last, they find an actual mistake hidden in the planting area.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

