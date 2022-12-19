Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Girl's Lover within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are many kinds of brain teasers that helps in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly for arriving at the answer in stipulated time. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify in who is the Girl's Lover in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you identify the Girl's Lover in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Girl's Lover in the room. In the puzzle, there is one person who has some connection with the girl and who is also the Lover of the girl. The picture shows a three guys sitting on bar stools in a row waiting for someone. However, there is only boy who is the lover of the girl. So, who is her lover?

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser has been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the attire of the three boys sitting on the bar stools you will be able to identify the person who is the Lover of the Girl. The guy sitting on the right most side of the picture is the the Girl's Lover as he is wearing the same pin which the girl is also wearing. The girl is wearing the flower pin on her wrist and the guy is wearing the flower pin on his coat.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is the Girl's Lover in the room is the guy with flower pin on his coat . This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then this means that you have above average IQ Level. Remember, these types of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

