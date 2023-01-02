Brain Teaser IQ Test: Who kidnapped the scientist? Guess the Kidnapper’s name in 9 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: There are many kinds of brain teasers that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem for arriving at the answer in the stipulated time. As these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box for coming on to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the name of the person who has kidnapped the Scientist in the picture.

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Can you identify the Scientist’s Kidnapper's Name in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify who has kidnapped the scientist. In the puzzle, you can see the scientist’s laboratory from where he has been kidnapped. The scientist has left a clue that will help in identifying the name of his kidnapper. So, who kidnapped the scientist?

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the image, there is a table in the lab that has laboratory equipment, beakers with chemical solutions, and a Paper on it. The hint leading to the name of the Kidnapper is hiding inside the lab table only. The answer is hidden in the paper in which three chemical elements are written - Cobalt, Lithium, and Nitrogen.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Kidnapper's Name is ‘COLIN’. His name came to be derived from the symbol of the three chemical elements:

Cobalt - Co Lithium - Li Nitrogen - N

This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking. So, if you have solved this puzzle within 9 seconds, then this means that you have above average IQ Level. Remember, these types of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

