Brain Teaser IQ Test: Count number of People inside Camping Picture in 11 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the total number of people inside the Camping Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Count the number of people inside the Camping Picture in 11 seconds!

Image Source: Brainly.in

Can you spot 3 mistakes inside the Friend's Living Room Picture

In the above image, you need to identify the number of people present inside the Camping Picture. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many people are living in the Camp?” In the image, you can see a camp near the beach and two men are having lunch. They have cooked the meal over a bonfire. Also, there is a boat and a hut near the shore. So, while counting the number of people in the image, you need to keep in mind the surroundings of the camp.

Can you Spot who is lying to the teacher in 5 secs?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Spot the mistake hidden inside the Gardening picture

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the picture carefully, you will be able to identify the list on the tree inside the Camping Picture. Inside the list, you can see the name of 6 people - Eddy, Vinnie, Max, Peter, Leo, and Alex. So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 6 people inside the Camping Picture.

Identify who kidnapped the scientist

Can you identify the Girl's Lover?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Guess who is the Dog Owner in Room