Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 3 mistakes inside Friends Living Room Picture in 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works differently. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to a solution, you need to think out of the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Friends Living Room Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 3 mistakes in the Friends' Living Room Picture in 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you Spot who is lying to the teacher in 5 secs?

In the above image, you have to spot three mistakes hidden inside the picture of a friend's Living Room. Inside the picture, you can see that a friend is looking at the books on the shelf. The other friend is reading a book while lying on the couch. And the third friend is playing the guitar while sitting on the couch. But were you able to identify the 3 mistakes in the picture?

Spot the mistake hidden inside the Gardening picture

You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Identify who kidnapped the scientist

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the 3 mistakes in the Friends’ Living Room Picture. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Can you identify the Girl's Lover?

So, the three mistakes in the picture are:

1. The woman in the Portrait is missing a Shoe.

2. The clock is showing 12 Noon time. Sunset cannot happen at 12 PM.

3. The boy on the guitar has different sleeves. One is full sleeves and one is half sleeves.

Guess who is the Dog Owner in Room

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot a mistake inside the Girls Swinging Picture?

This puzzle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Can you spot the mistake in Girl's Dishwashing Picture?