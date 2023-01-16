Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Girl Petting her Cat Picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun quizzes and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side and make your brain works in a different way. Such brain quizzes make a simple puzzle more interesting by adding a fun task to it. For coming to the solution, you need to think outside the box and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Girl Petting her Cat Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in Girl Petting her Cat Picture within 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a girl is sitting on the carpet inside her living. The girl is petting her cat with a smile and the cat is looking happy too. But were you able to identify the mistake in the picture? You are required to carefully look at the image before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere hidden in the Girl’s Cat.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Picture where a girl is petting her cat inside the living room of her house. At first, you probably won't identify the mistake immediately as it’s a fine detail than you might think. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the mistake in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the cat has two tails instead of one. This brain teaser was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of mind riddles doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

