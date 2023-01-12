Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot mistake in Family’s Dining Room Picture in 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Family’s Dining Room Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Family’s Dining Room Picture in 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a family is enjoying their Dinner. In the image, you can see the family is going to have in their Dining Room. The old man is standing and rest of the family is sitting at the dining table. A big turkey has been served on the table. However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is hidden in the accessory worn by the person inside the dining room.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the Family’s Dining Room Picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the spectacles of the man sitting at the dining table.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the glasses of man’s spectacles are of two different shapes, one is oval and one is a rectangle.

This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

