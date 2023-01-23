Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot the Thief in Costume Party Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser is a fun IQ Test that will assess your Intelligence Level in a different way. There are many kinds of brain riddles that helps to test your intelligence based on the decision you make for any problem. The most important aspect of these puzzles is to analyze the problem quickly for arriving at the conclusion in the stipulated time. You need to use your analytical reasoning skills to solve such problems. As these brain teasers are solved with creative thinking, you need to think a little differently for coming on to the answer as the hints would be hiding somewhere in the image. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Thief in the Costume Party Picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you Spot a Thief in the Costume Party within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you count number of people in circus picture?

In the above image, you need to identify who is the Thief at the Costume Party. In the puzzle, there is one person who is stealing at the Party. The picture shows that people are dressed up in different scary costumes at the Party. Few people are talking, a few are drinking and few are just standing inside the Costume Party. But, did you spot the Thief inside the costume party?

Can you find the weight of cat, dog and mouse in 25 secs?

You must look at the image very carefully before coming on to a conclusion as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look carefully at the gestures and body language of the people inside the Costume Party you will be able to identify the person who is a Thief. The lady standing near the Ninja is the Thief in the Costume Party. If you scan her properly then you will be able to see that her left hand is inside the pocket of the person who is the costume of a Ninja. She is trying to steal something from there!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot mistake in Girl Petting her Cat Picture?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the Thief in the Costume Party is the girl in a blue dress standing near the Ninja. This brain teaser was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve these kind of puzzles within the stipulated time, you need to use lateral thinking.

Can you spot mistake in Family’s Dining Room Picture?

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 11 seconds, then you must have felt happy and satisfied with your brain power. Remember, these kinds of brain puzzles are just another fun way for testing your IQ. So, taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.

Count the number of People inside Camping Picture