Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you find the weight of cat, dog and mouse in 25 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the weight of the cat, the dog, and the mouse in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the weight of the cat, the dog, and the mouse in 25 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the weight of the cat, the dog, and the mouse in the image. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How much do they weigh?” In the image, you can see four weighing scales. In the first weighing scale, the combined weight of the cat and mouse is given. In the second, the combined weight of the dog and mouse is given. In the third, the combined weight of the cat and dog is given.

In the fourth option, you need to identify the individual and combined weight of the cat, the dog, and the mouse. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the options one by one, you will be able to identify the individual weights of the cat, the dog, and the mouse. Let’s find out the individual weight of the cat, the dog, and the mouse:

Option 1: Cat + Mouse = 10 Kg

Option 2: Dog + Mouse = 20 Kg

Option 3: Dog + Cat = 24 Kg

Now, Cat = 10 KG - Mouse and Dog = 20 Kg -Mouse

Using the above in option 3,

20 Kg - Mouse + 10Kg - Mouse = 24 Kg

30Kg-24kg = 2 Mouse

Mouse = 3 Kg

Cat = 7 Kg

Dog = 17 Kg

Cat + Dog + Mouse = 27 Kg

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the combined weight of the cat, the dog, and the mouse is 27 Kg.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

