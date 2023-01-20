Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you count number of people in circus picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving the given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the number of people inside the Circus picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you count the number of people in the Circus picture within 5 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you find the weight of cat, dog and mouse in 25 secs?

In the above image, you need to identify the number of people in the picture where the circus is about to start. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many people are here?” In the image, you can see that men and women are standing in a queue to see the circus. There is a host who is allowing only adult visitors inside the tent. So, the task is to count the accurate number of people in the circus picture.

Can you spot 2 Identical Umbrellas in 5 secs?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can you spot mistake in Girl Petting her Cat Picture?

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the queue in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the total number of people. So, let’s count the number of people - 4 men including the host, a lady, and 2 kids. The two kids have merged into one to get entry inside the circus. So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 7 people in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

Can you spot mistake in Family’s Dining Room Picture?

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

Count the number of People inside Camping Picture